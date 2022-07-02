Hyderabad: BJP Exudes Faith In Govt Formation In Telangana After National Executive Meet

The BJP's National Executive Meeting went underway on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other bigwigs scheduled to attend the two-day conclave at Hyderabad. Ahead of the key meeting, BJP top brass leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will constitute a government in Telangana soon.

While speaking to Republic TV on Saturday at Hyderabad International Convention Centre, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, “Yesterday, we somehow reached Hyderabad after travelling for about 3 hours. My car was about to break on the roads of Hyderabad. Roads in the state are in terrible condition. All shortcomings of government are in front of the people here.”

He further added, “Telangana is suffering from KTR’s Vasooli Tantra. However, Telangana would have a double-engine government shortly.”

While speaking to the media regarding the National Executive Meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “We are moving forward across the country. I believe that after this National Executive meeting, we will be there in Telangana too.”

Speaking to news agency ANI regarding the ongoing National Executive meet, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash stated, “After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad. The city is decked up. National leaders, chief ministers, and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein a massive public rally is supposed to be held on Sunday. We are expecting a huge crowd.”

The National Executive Meeting have in attendance, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states among other top brass leaders. The 2024 national elections, expansion of the party, and policies linked to the BJP are likely to be on the agenda of the key-decision making meeting.

On Friday, BJP chief Nadda held a big roadshow in Hyderabad ahead of the key national meet. "It was a source of pride for me to lead this road show today in Hyderabad as it gave me the opportunity to be around our dedicated karyakartas and the people of the city. This love and affection I saw, shows the BJP's undeniable growing presence in Telangana," Nadda wrote in a Twitter post following the conclusion of the roadshow.