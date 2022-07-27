Hyderabad: ED Conducts Multiple Raids At 8 Locations, Man Who Organised Casinos For VIPs

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted multiple raids at 8 locations in Hyderabad, including on Chikoti Praveen's residence in IS Sadan, and Madhav Reddy's house in Bowenpally. Praveen reportedly organised casinos for VIPs

Recently, Chikoti Praveen organised a casino in Nepal twice and there is information that several VIPs had attended the event. He along with a few others was organising casinos for VIPs in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Indonesia which was later noticed by the ED.

As per sources, it is alleged that Praveen organised a casino in Andhra Pradesh's Gudiwada during Makar Sankranti in January 2022 which unleased massive controversy. YSRCP leader Koali Nani also faced massive backlash as there were allegations that a casino was organised in his function hall.

Andhra Pradesh casino row

On January 21, a clash broke out between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists in Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. YSRCP activists allegedly attacked members of the TDP when a TDP fact-finding committee was proceeding to K Convention hall in order to inquire into the casino centre organised on premises during the Makar Sankranti festival.

Massive controversy erupted when the videos of an event organised at K Convention Centre went viral on social media. Oppositions TDP and BJP have slammed the YSRCP government for bringing ‘casino culture’ into the state.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with the senior party leaders has formed a five-member fact-finding committee and has sent the team to find the facts behind alleged casino games organised by YSRCP leader Kodali Nani. Senior TDP leaders including former ministers Nakka Anandababu, Kollu Ravindra, and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, and Varla Ramaiah, Alapati Raja and Tangirala Sowmya constitute the TDP's fact-finding committee.

Meanwhile, local YSRCP leaders and cadre opposed the TDP committee's visit and a tense atmosphere prevailed in the area. In order to disperse the crowds, police carried out a baton charge and arrested the TDP leaders. TDP, on the other hand, has accused the police of favouring YSRCP leader and minister Kodali Nani.

Meanwhile, after the clash, YSRCP minister Kodali Nani said that Naidu is trying to create unrest in Gudivada. He called the 5-member fact-checking team 'jokers' who are appointed by Naidu and for the sake of political mileage are creating violence in the area. "Police have already started a probe into the casino incident and they will find the facts," Nani added.

