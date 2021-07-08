Hyderabad: Ex-MP Booked For Protesting Without Permission Amid New TPCC Chief Appointment

Former Telangana MP and Congress President Anjan Kumar Yadav was booked by the Hyderabad Police for conducting a massive rally on the eve of Revanth Reddy taking charge as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief (TPCC) on Wednesday.

Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy took charge as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). He took over N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who symbolically had passed over a flag to the new chief. Revanth Reddy arrived at the state Congress headquarters in a massive rally after performing special pujas at Peddamma Talli temple in Jubilee Hills and prayers at Nampally dargah.

Revanth Reddy takes charge as the new TPCC chief

Articulating on the occasion, Revanth Reddy called upon the civil society to liberate the state from the clutches of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by the Kalvakuntla family, which destroyed liberty and social justice of people. “Only four members of Kalvakuntla family - Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and minister K. T. Rama Rao, daughter and MLC K. Kavitha, nephew and minister T. Harish Rao - are dictating four crores, people of Telangana state,” he said.

Referring to some mythical characters in the Ramayana, Revanth Reddy accused Chandrashekar Rao of abducting ‘Telangana Talli’ and keeping her in his farmhouse. “It is the need of the hour to free Telangana Talli from the clutches of KCR,” he said.

Revanth Reddy assured that the Congress would work unitedly under the able leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and come back to power in 2023. “Congress activists should work hard for the next two years reaching people at all villages, thandas and towns to explain the ideology of the party,” he said. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is looting the state in all fronts, destroying the lives of all including SC/ST, BC and minorities,” he alleged.

Revanth Reddy thanked Sonia Gandhi for giving him the chance to serve that party as TPCC president and to work for the aspirations of four crore people in Telangana state. He suggested party activists not to raise slogans in favour of any individual leader, but all should work under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to bring back the party into power.

What were the concerns of Telangana Police regarding this rally?

According to the police a case had been registered against Anjan Kumar Yadav for taking out a rally without police permission, disturbing the general public, creating obstacles on the main road. Earlier the police had rejected the rally permission, disturbing the general public, creating obstacles on the road. Earlier the police had rejected the rally permission as it would cause disturbance on the traffic movement.

Image Credits - Facebook