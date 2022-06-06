Hyderabad Gangrape Case: BJP Stages Massive Protest; Slams Police Dept Over 'inaction'

In the wake of the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area, several BJP workers again staged a protest on Monday over police inaction in the case further demanding quick actions and justice for the victim.

The BJP workers who were seen gathered also spoke to the media and raised strong opposition over the heinous crime. Further voicing their demands for justice and immediate action against the offenders, the BJP workers also asserted that they will approach the DGP as well as the ACP for demanding action on the matter.

Notably, the protest was held at the Jubilee Hills check post by members of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is the same area where the alleged gang rape took place on May 28.

In addition to their protest demanding justice, the BJP workers were also seen demanding a CBI investigation in the rape case. However, the police teams soon reached the spot and detained some of the workers taking them away in police vans.

'It has been almost 8 days but the police could not do anything", claims BJYM worker

One of the protesting workers spoke to the media and expressed the party's anger over the horrific crime that took place on the evening of May 28th in Hyderabad.

Levelling serious allegations against the police department, he said that the family of the girl went to lodge a complaint, however, were turned down. "It was when the BJP decided to intervene, an FIR was filed", he added. Further slamming the police department over its inaction, the BJP worker asserted that the police work is to collect the right information and provided it to the court, instead of making the judgements themselves

"It has been eight days since the incident took place but the police have not been able to arrest all the offenders", he added.

In the meantime, apart from the BJYM's agitation, protests have erupted from other parts of the city as well. As far as the investigation is concerned so far in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case, the police have arrested four accused, while the 5th one is still on the run and is yet to be arrested.

Out of the five people against whom a case has been registered, three are said to be minors, while the two others are adults.

