Hyderabad Gangrape: KTR Issues First Response; Calls For 'immediate & Stern Action'

In a first big political response nearly five days after the alleged Hyderabad gangrape, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday expressed his outrage over the case and nudged the police to take 'immediate and stern action'. Taking to Twitter, KTR said that he was 'shocked' by the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad, and asked the state Home Minister, Telangana DGP as well as the Hyderabad Police to not spare anyone involved in the case, 'irrespective of their statuses or affiliations'.

There is alleged to have been a statewide hush over the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in the Jubilee Hills area of the city, given the suspected involvement of 'big names'. As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia & Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 PM in a red luxury car along with one SUV, following which they allegedly gangraped her.

"On that day, around 5:30 PM, she was taken out of the pub by a few men in a red-coloured Mercedes car bearing no. TS09FL6460 along with one Innova with T/R number. They took her away and misbehaved with her. The girl also got minor injuries around her neck area," the complaint read.

"BJP is demanding the arrest of the five criminals and I am questioning why the police of Hyderabad haven't arrested anyone despite the fact the car is impounded and the complaint has been lodged on June 1 by the parents of the girl. Additionally, all the circumstantial evidence is available, are they waiting for permission?" a BJP leader asked.

Meanwhile, Prof Dasoju Srravan, Spokesperson of the Congress in Telangana said that it's the 'misfortune' of the people that those associated with the ruling class are found to be engaging in such incidents. "The police has a soft corner towards the ruling party leaders and their allies. We demand stern action should be taken and should be punished however big the particular person is," he stated.