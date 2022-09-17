Hyderabad Liberation Day Or National Integration Day? BJP-TRS Tussle Over Sep 17 Explained

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a war of words over the commemoration of September 17 which marks the liberation of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. On this day in 1948, the successful 'Operation Polo' led to the merger of Hyderabad with the Union of India.

While the BJP-led Central government has decided to observe 17 September as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government in the state has marked the day as ‘Telangana National Integration Day’.

The saffron party, which is looking to increase its vote base in Telangana, perceives September 17 as a day when people, particularly Hindus, were liberated from the tyrannical rule of Nizams and Razakars. The Centre as well as the Telangana government have announced year-long celebrations till 2023 to mark 75 years of Hyderabad state’s annexation.

BJP’s ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day'

On September 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off the "Hyderabad Liberation Day" celebrations by hoisting the national flag at Parade Grounds in Telangana's Secunderabad.

“In 1948, (then Home Minister) Sardar Vallabhai Patel unfurled the Tricolour after Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. Now, 75 years later, Home Minister Amit Shah ji will hoist the national flag and kick off Hyderabad Liberation celebrations as we shed the vestiges of our colonial past and baggage,” Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present at the event organised by the Centre on Saturday.

KCR, Owaisi's 'National Integration' call

On the other hand, the TRS government announced to commemorate September 17 as "Integration Day". The announcement came after All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Amit Shah and KCR seeking to mark September 17 as 'National Integration Day' instead of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day.'

The TRS government commenced the three-day celebrations on September 16 with mass rallies across the state. CM KCR also hoisted the national flag at the Public Gardens in Hyderabad.

The TRS is expected will hold cultural programs in all district headquarters as part of the celebrations. Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Owaisi led AIMIM’s Tiranga rally on motorcycles today to mark ‘National Integration Day.'

Historic significance of September 17: Liberation of Hyderabad

When India gained independence from British rule in 1947, around 500 princely states were asked to either join the Union of India or Pakistan or remain independent. Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad, refused to merge with the new nations. As a result, the princely state was declared an independent nation on August 15, 1947.

During the Nizam rule, Hyderabad had a powerful militia called Razakars, led by Qasim Razvi, the leader of Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). At that time, a peasant movement started budding in Hyderabad against the feudalism of the Nizam. The majority of the population, including the peasant protesters, started advocating for a merger with the Union of India.

However, Razakars suppressed the peasant movement and killed those demanding the merger with India. Villages were raided, thousand went to jail and many braved cruelties perpetrated by the oppressive administration

On September 17, 1948, then-Indian Home Minister Sardar Patel decided to annex the state of Hyderabad through 'Operation Polo'. As part of the five-day operation, Indian troops stormed the then-princely state and defeated the Razakars. With this, the Nizam surrendered and the erstwhile Hyderabad state became part of the Indian Union.