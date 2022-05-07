Hyderabad Murder: ABVP Activists Protest Over Nagaraju's Killing; Demonstrators Detained

Days after a 25-year-old man, Nagaraju, was killed mercilessly on the road of Hyderabad, allegedly for marrying a Muslim girl. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members staged a protest condemning the brutal murder. The ABVP student activists demanded justice for the family and sat down on the Kukatpally main road marking their protest.

ABVP students on Saturday staged a protest demanding justice for the victim Nagaraju’s family. ABVP student activists came on the streets of Hyderabad and demanded justice by holding placards that stated #JustideForNagaraju as the Telangana government has failed to take any severe action against the accused.

However, Hyderabad Police have taken students who were protesting into custody and shifted them to a local police station.

The incident has taken a major turn now as the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has taken a suo-moto cognizance over the incident in Hyderabad. They have issued a notice to the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy to give a detailed report within a time span of four weeks in regard to the killing of Nagaraju.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has taken a note and asked the government to give a detailed report on Nagaraju’s killing. However, the government has not yet responded to any notice. The two main accused are the brother and brother-in-law of Nagaraju’s wife.

Hyderabad Honour Killing

A man named Nagaraju was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4. It was an alleged honour killing incident where the brother of a Muslim girl Ashrin Sultana had killed her husband allegedly because he hailed from a different community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters that a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered against the attackers Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested by the Police on Thursday.

On Friday, the Hyderabad Police confirmed that both Syed and Mohammad have been apprehended. Narrating what has come out from the initial interrogation, the Hyderabad DCP said that Syed was against Sulthana and Nagaraju's marriage, and had hatched the conspiracy with Mohammad Massod to commit the crime.

