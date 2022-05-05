The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday, strongly condemned the murder of Billapuram Nagaraju, who was allegedly killed for marrying a Muslim woman in the Saroornagar area of Hyderabad by members of the girl's family.

Expressing grief over Nagaraju's death, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli questioned the selective silence and hypocrisy on part of a specific group of people for their lack of reaction to the gruesome murder.

"It is very saddening. The way Nagaraju has been murdered because he married a Muslim woman. From the emerging videos, it seems that the girl's family members have committed this ruthless murder. This in itself is very sad. But at the same time, the question also arises on those people who chose selective silence when it happens to one community and scream when it happens to another community stating that the country is in danger, religion is in danger. Isn't this called double standards?", said Nalin Kohli.

VHP's national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari stated that this is not the first murder that happened in India due to interfaith marriages. "It's shocking that such incidents are taking place in a country where Hindus are in the majority. Where are the candle gang and Khan Market gang and why are they silent now?", Tiwari questioned.

"Nagaraju of Hyderabad was murdered brutally because he married a Muslim girl Sultana. He got married in January and got murdered three months after. The family members of the girl committed the murder, that too, in the middle of the road. This is not the first time such horrific incident has happened. There are many incidents in Delhi like Rahul of Adarshnagar, and Ankit Saxena were murdered for loving a Muslim girl. Ankita Tomar was being forced to convert her religion and when she refused she was murdered," Tiwari said.

"All these incidents are happening in a country where Hindus are in majority. Only 14% are Muslims, and 80% are Hindus, but such crimes are happening with the Hindus and Muslims are said to be scared. It is a matter of sorrow that such incidents are being repeated. Time and again the candle gang, and Khan market gang cries in the name of the constitution, but why are they silent now?", Vijay Shankar Tiwari added.

Hyderabad horror: Man murdered over interfaith marriage

A Hindu man named Billapuram Nagaraju was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in the Saroornagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The CCTV footage of the Hyderabad honour killing accessed by Republic TV shows how Nagaraju was brutally murdered in Saroornagar.

As per the visuals, the youth was lynched by 2 men, said to be his wife's brothers, on the footpath of a busy road with an iron rod and a knife. Several vehicles including cars and bikes were seen observing the shocking incident and passing by. Nagaraju lost his life on the spot after the brutal lynching. The police have filed a case against the suspects, who have been identified as family members of the deceased man’s wife. Two special teams had been formed to nab the accused, and they have been arrested.

(Image: @VHPSPOKESPERSON/FACEBOOK/REPUBLIC/ANI)