Hyderabad On Edge, Asaduddin Owaisi Calls For Peace & Slams BJP; Cops Take Out Flag March

As protests continued in Hyderabad over the controversial statements made by Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to one and all to not raise slogans that could lead to violence, 'benefitting the fascist powers in the country'. Naming BJP and RSS as fascist, Owaisi said that the people of Hyderabad also do not want a 'breach of the peace'.

On Tuesday, a controversial statement was made by BJP MLA Raja Singh in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. A case was registered against Raja Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and criminal intimidation, among others. Subsequently, he was arrested but later released on bail.

"We would like to request the Telangana government and the police to arrest him immediately. Before judicial custody, he should be remanded to police custody, where his voice sample is recorded through FSL ( Forensic Science Laboratory) so that a legally strong case can be built against him," Owaisi said.

AIMIM requests T Raja's expulsion from the Telangana assembly

Meanwhile, AIMIM earlier in the day wrote a letter to Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy requesting him to initiate expulsion proceedings against T Raja Singh for his controversial comment. "Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence and promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will against Muslims. Thus, he has also violated his oath to uphold the integrity of India. This statement is the most recent example proving that he is unfit to be a member of the House," Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said.

Pertinently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), through a notice by its Central Disciplinary Committee, informed Singh of his suspension, and subsequently, being relieved from all responsibilities for the time being for expressing views 'contrary' to the party's position on various matters. Also, he was asked to show cause within 10 days from the date of receipt of the notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

Amid tension prevailing in Hyderabad, with protests on the streets over the controversial statement, the Police took out a flag march at Shalibanda to bring law and order situation under control.