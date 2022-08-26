Hyderabad: Owaisi Admits Role In Release Of Protestors, Calls For Peace After MLA's Arrest

After suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was re-arrested by the police on Thursday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi appealed for peace in Hyderabad. In a video message, Owaisi urged people gathering for Friday prayers to not chant controversial slogans or indulge in violence. He stressed, "Even if there is violence one day, the poor suffer a big loss. Our city is defamed". On this occasion, he also admitted that the persons who were arrested during the protests over the controversial remarks by Singh were freed after the intervention of AIMIM.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "We have to ensure that the Friday prayers pass peacefully. I want to appeal to the elders, mothers and sisters that protect your children. I want to appeal that don't chant any such slogan after Friday prayers or do something that leads to an unacceptable incident that will cause trouble to others. Remember, ours was a peaceful struggle and therefore, we defeated BJP, Sangh Parivar and its local forces."

"I want to tell the residents of Hyderabad and Telangana that BJP had declared in the past that it will conduct a surgical strike on Hyderabad. They hate the brotherhood of Hyderabad. That's why I request all of you remain peaceful," he added.

हमारी सबसे बड़ी मांग यही थी कि जिस शख्स ने इस तरह की बकवास की है उसे तुरंत कानूनी तौर पर गिरफ़्तार किया जाए। मैं सभी से कल शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से जुमे की नमाज पढ़ने का आग्रह करता हूं: AIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, हैदराबाद (25.08) pic.twitter.com/7jmMy2EZS6 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 25, 2022

T Raja Singh sent to jail

Asaduddin Owaisi's appeal assumes significance as protests have rocked Hyderabad against T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks in a video on August 22. On Wednesday night, stone-pelting was reported during the stir and a mob was heard chanting provocative slogans such as 'Sar Tan Se Juda'. As stone-pelting commenced, the police used lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. While the Goshamahal MLA was arrested on Tuesday, he was released on bail that same day. Meanwhile, BJP suspended him from the party and sought an explanation from him on why he shouldn't be expelled.

The notice sent to him by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee member secretary Om Pathak read, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party, and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply should reach the undersigned no later than 2nd September 2022". In another development, AIMIM sought the expulsion of Singh from the Telangana Assembly.