Hyderabad Police Regulates 'flying Of Kites' During Sankranti To prevent 'breach Of Peace'

A big controversy erupted in Telangana after Hyderabad police issued an order prohibiting the flying of kites in the city on all thoroughfares and in and around places of worship, saying that incidents of breach of peace like to occur unless "kite flying is regulated" during the celebration on Sankranti festival in Hyderabad.

Sharing the Hyderabad police notice regulating the flying of kites in the city during the festival of Sankranti, on Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar took a dig at the K Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana saying, "Are there any restrictions on size, locations & colours for Rangoli too?"

Hyderabad police prohibit kite flying around places of worship

In its circular, the Hyderabad Police said that it prohibited the flying of kites from Jan 14-15 on all thoroughfares and in and around areas of worship during the celebration of the Sankranti festival in Telangana's capital.

"In order to maintain law and order, peace and tranquillity and prevent incidents of breach of peace and accidents that are likely to occur unless kite flying is regulated during the celebration of the Sankranti festival in Hyderabad City from 14-01-2023 to 15-01-2023. I, C.V. Anand, IPS, Commissioner of Police. Hyderabad, in the exercise of the powers vested in me Under Section 22 (1), (2) and (3) of Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli (No. IX) do hereby order that kite flying on all thoroughfares and in and around places of worship be prohibited, in the interest of maintenance of public order and public safety," the notice from Hyderabad police read.

The order further states that no speakers shall be placed or played in public space or public place, without the required permission from police authorities. Police also urged the parents and citizens to advise and guide the children regarding the flying of kites. The order also said that the revellers shall not collect wood forcibly for bonfires and they should use wood only with the consent of owners.

The said Hyderbad police order will remain in force from 6 AM of Jan 14 to 6 AM of Jan 16. "Public is hereby informed that any person violating the above Orders shall be liable for Prosecution under the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli (No. IX) & Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and other relevant laws," the police said.