Hyderabad Shocker: Opposition Hits Out At KCR-led Telangana Govt Over 'negligence'

A day after police received the complaint of ragging and sexual assault from a law student, the officials at Hyderabad's Shankarpally police station on Saturday booked 5 accused under various IPC charges and provisions of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act. At least 12 students from a prominent business school in Hyderabad have been charged with an attempt to murder after a video of them assaulting an undergraduate student went viral on social media on Friday.

Opposition takes a swipe at the KCR-led Telangana government

BJP, RJD, and Congress have launched a scathing attack on the Telangana administration demanding a detailed probe into the alleged ragging incident. Taking a swipe at the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government, the opposition parties accused the TRS government of negligence towards the rights and issues of the majority religion.

Speaking to the media, BJP's Telangana wing leader Rachana Reddy said, "An undergraduate law student of the BBA-LLB at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education at Dhonthanpally village in Hyderabad was physically assaulted and sexually harassed by his fellow mates."

"A group of 15-20 hooligans assaulted a boy on the college campus for allegedly making statements about Islam and Prophet. On the other hand, the state government of Telangana is turning a blind eye toward the rights and issues of the majority religion. The state government has been neglecting the case," BJP's Rachana Reddy added.

BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo said, "If such incidents take place in an institute like ISB, which has international recognizance, then questions are raised against the state government. This is very unfortunate and the matter should be investigated."

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "This is very unfortunate. In the last few days, there have been several reports of incidents like these. You can't force or pressurize anyone to speak anything. Legal action should be taken against the person accused.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha also said, "What is happening in this country? We never heard of these types of incidents before 9-10 years. Someone has spread poison in the air. This is a collective concern of everybody".

#BREAKING | BJP, RJD and Congress hits out at Hyderabad shocker. Video of group of youngsters harassing, assaulting and ragging a student at a hostel sparks big controversy. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/TBnfwYqJCf — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

Law student harassed and assaulted in Hyderabad

Around 12 students of a business school allegedly thrashed a student at a hostel and harassed him physically and sexually. According to Police, the incident took place in the victim’s hostel room at ICFAI Business School in Dhonthanpally village in Hyderabad on November 1. The victim is a student in the first semester of the law undergraduate program.

According to police, 5 accused have been identified and arrested while 5 others are absconding. Five students who have been arrested are Mohammed Imad, Sohail, Varshit, Ganesh, and Vasudev Varma. According to police, the victim has filed a complaint stating that he was physically and sexually harassed by 15-20 individuals in his hostel room on campus.

As per sources, the victim student has been identified as Himank Bansal who is pursuing an undergraduate law degree at the IFHE Institute in Hyderabad. Not only Himak was trashed inhumanly but was also forced to chant religious slogans like 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Allah Hu Akhbar'.

“On November 1, a few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed Himank at the campus hostel for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed,” a police officer said.