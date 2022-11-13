Hyderabad Student Brutally Assaulted: BRS Condemns Attack; Slams BJP For Questioning

After a college student was brutally assaulted and forced to chant religious slogans by a group of boys in the hostel in Hyderabad, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday, November 13, condemned the incident and targeted the BJP for allegedly making it a 'communal issue'.

In a video circulated on social media, a group of boys were seen brutally assaulting a student and forcing him to chant religious slogans like 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Allah Hu Akhbar' in Hyderabad.

BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne, in a video message, stated, "Government of Telangana does not tolerate a single act of ragging in any educational institution. Yesterday, an LLB student was ragged, and the Telangana police immediately acted upon it and have booked serious offences under the IPC, including section 307, and the Telangana ragging prohibition act."

He added, "But it is really surprising that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to find politics in this also. They should not bring communal issues in this, because those who have been booked, irrespective of any religion, have behaved brutally and have to be punished legally by the court of law."

Opposition questions Telangana government

A number of political parties like the BJP, RJD, and Congress have launched an attack on the Telangana government demanding a detailed probe into the alleged ragging incident. The opposition parties accused the TRS government of negligence towards the rights and issues of the majority religion.

Speaking to the media, Telangana BJP leader Rachana Reddy said, "An undergraduate law student of the BBA-LLB at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education at Dhonthanpally village in Hyderabad was physically assaulted and sexually harassed by his fellow mates."

"A group of 15-20 hooligans assaulted a boy on the college campus for allegedly making statements about Islam and Prophet. On the other hand, the state government of Telangana is turning a blind eye toward the rights and issues of the majority religion. The state government has been neglecting the case," BJP's Rachana Reddy added.

Student brutally assaulted

As the video of the assault went viral on social media, the Cyberabad police took action and informed that five accused have been arrested and the remaining five are absconding. Himank Bansal wrote a complaint to the IFHE authorities in which he stated that the incident took place on November 1. In his letter, the student informed that about 20 boys who were senior to him forcefully entered his hostel room and attacked him on the basis of an objectionable remark against the Prophet Muhammad.