Hyderabad: 'Telangana Govt's Car Is With KCR But Steering Is With Owaisi,' Says Amit Shah

Taking a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government's 'Car' (TRS party symbol) is with the CM, however, it is being run by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The Home Minister also slammed the Telangana CM, saying that he was going back on his promise of celebrating the Hyderabad Vimochan (Liberation Day) Divas. Amit Shah was addressing a massive rally at the Parade ground in Hyderabad, after participating in the two-day National Executive Meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Telangana government and accused CM KCR of running the state on the directions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. "The election symbol of KCR is a 'Car', the government belongs to the 'Car', however, the steering is in the hands of Owaisi. Tell me, the state which is being run by communal forces like AIMIM's Owaisi, can they do the welfare of the common masses? KCR, during the movement for a separate Telangana, said we will celebrate Telangana (Vimochan) Liberation Day. Has he celebrated the Vimochan Divas since then? He is not celebrating the day because he is afraid of Owaisi." The Union Minister also promised that if voted to power in the state, BJP will celebrate Liberation Day.

'Has KCR ever visited the secretariat in the past 8 years?'

While addressing the people, Amit Shah asked, ''has the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ever paid a visit even once to the secretariat? and said, 'never, because a practitioner of tantric rituals has cautioned KCR, that he will lose power after visiting the secretariat.' "He doesn't have the right to become the CM if he goes by what a Tantric practitioner advises him," Amit Shah further stated.

Amit Shah slams Dynastic Politics

On the second day of the two-day National Executive Meet of the party in Hyderabad, Amit Shah proposed a political resolution; "dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.

The Home Minister said that the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal and also come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha among other states which have so far remained out of the saffron party's power march since it formed government at the Centre in 2014. In the backdrop of the Assembly elections in Telangana slated for next year, this is how the Tally stands currently:

Assembly Seat tally

119 seat-Telangana assembly - 2018

TRS - 88

Congress - 19

TDP - 2

AIMIM - 7

BJP - 1

Image: ANI/KCR/Asaduddin Owaisi/Facebook