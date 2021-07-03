Hyderabad: Tussle Breaks Out Between TRS- BJP Leaders; Protest Outside Police Station

In news coming in from Hyderabad, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi got involved in a tussle. The incident took place during a pipeline inauguration in the Hastinapuram area, in which MLA Sudheer Reddy and other local TRS leaders were in attendance when a local BJP woman corporator along with her followers reached the spot and confronted the MLA on not inviting the party to the event and not following the COVID-19 protocol, which ultimately led to a tussle.

Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. Later, BJP leaders staged a protest at Meerpet police station alleging that TRS MLA attacked the corporator. A video from the incident has been accessed by Republic Media Network which records the entire episode.

TRS and BJP at loggerheads

This is not the first time that a tussle between the two parties has been reported. Back in 2020, when the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls were round the corner, there was mud-slinging every now and then, and tussles were mundane. In one such tussle reported in December, BJP workers had allegedly thrashed the TRS workers.

In the GHMC polls, the TRS retained control of the city civic body, winning 55 of the 150 seats, while BJP's high-profile campaign appeared to have paid off, with the party winning 48. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM continued its dominance in its traditional stronghold, winning 44, as per the data of votes, polled on December 1. The Congress was a distant third, winning just two seats.

