'Hyderabad Will Have A BJP Mayor': Amit Shah States Intent At Huge GHMC Campaign Road-show

With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on Tuesday, Home Minister and ex-BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in Hyderabad and partook in a massive road-show. As he arrived in the Old City, he first offered prayers at the Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar and then held a roadshow at Varasiguda in Secunderabad. With huge crowds and saffron flags all over the place, Amit Shah was seen in a vehicle alongside Minister of Home G Kishan Reddy and state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Amit Shah declared that Hyderabad will have a BJP Mayor this year.

Shah said, "In a democracy no election is small. BJP wants to take Lotus and its ideology to each and every part and the way which people of Telangana supported Modi ji in the Lok Sabha polls, I believe that change has begun in the state. Hyderabad Corporation polls are the way towards that change. For years, Owaisi and TRS ran the corporation and didn't provide even the basic necessities. Earlier during monsoon, Hyderabad was flooded and encroachment is increasing, all this is happening under the aegis of one party, so people of the state are tired and they want a change. Hyderabad will have a BJP mayor this time. Hyderabad is an IT city and Modi ji has done so much for the youth, so I believe that people here will vote TRS and MIM out."

When asked if he thinks that Owaisi's AIMIM and Telangana CM's TRS are smaller parties, compared to BJP, Amit Shah replied, "I will not say that but the thing is people are fed up of the KCR-Owaisi duo. I will not say the number of seats we will get, but I just want to declare that Hyderbad will have a BJP mayor this time."

READ | GHMC polls: UP CM Yogi pitches renaming of Hyderabad to 'Bhagyanagar'; attacks TRS & AIMIM

BJP's campaign in Hyderabad

Addressing a roadshow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reignited the debate about renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'. Stressing that Bhagyanagar is not a communal name, he opined that it symbolizes 'development'. During his speech, he hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for ensuring that people don't require a 'visa' to enter Hyderabad. Slamming the alleged misgovernance of the TRS and AIMIM, he called upon the people to teach them a lesson in the GHMC election. Adityanath also touted the abolition of triple talaq as a key achievement of the BJP government at the Centre.

BJP national President JP Nadda in his rally on Friday highlighted the Modi government's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and also accused the ruling TRS government of widespread corruption. Nadda also responded to the repeated digs by TRS leaders on high-profile leaders visiting Hyderabad to campaign for the BJP. Nadda had said, "Prior to my visit, they (TRS) were saying that for a street election, a national leader is coming. Now you understand their mentality. It is the disrespect of the electorate of Hyderabad. In a democracy, is Hyderabad a street?"

On Monday, BJP's Tejasvi Surya said that AIMIM has allowed Rohingya Muslims to stay illegally in Hyderabad and the Owaisis are speaking the 'language of extremism and separatism which Muhammad Ali Jinnah had spoken.' Surya added that a vote to AIMIM means that people will choose to divide the nation. He also said that he is not afraid of TRS or KCR and called Owaisi as 'Jinnah's avatar. Union Minister Smriti Irani also campaigned for the party in Hyderabad and ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis who also managed Bihar elections had came for the launch of its manifesto.

In its manifesto, the saffron party has promised free metro rides for women, distribution of Covid vaccine to all as per Central government's guidelines (not free unlike in Bihar poll manifesto), scrapping of the Layout Regularisation Scheme. BJP has also promised Rs 25,000 each to flood-affected families, free tablets to all children of poor families, waiver of property tax in all SC colonies, financial assistance to build one lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, free drinking water supply to all houses, enactment of Sumedha Act to remove illegal encroachments, free power to all houses using less than 100 units.

READ | GHMC Polls: UP CM Yogi Pitches Renaming Of Hyderabad To 'Bhagyanagar'; Attacks TRS & AIMIM

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

READ | BJP's Tejasvi Surya fires back at KCR after FIR; 'Not even scared of Mamata, who are you?'