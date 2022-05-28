Last Updated:

Hyderabad Youth Congress Protest Outside Salar Jung Museum Over Nehru's Portrait Placement

Hyderabad Youth Congress President Motha Rohit along with other party workers staged a protest outside the Salar Jung Museum on Saturday over Nehru's portrait.

Hyderabad Youth Congress President Motha Rohit along with other party workers staged a protest outside the Salar Jung Museum on Saturday over the placement of Jawaharlal Nehru's portrait. This incident came on the occasion of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 139th birth anniversary.

The protest erupted for not placing the portrait of Pandit Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country instead, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's photo was placed in the museum. In the visuals, it can be seen, that the police personnel outside the museum are trying to stop the demonstration by the protesters. Congress workers raised slogans like 'Jawahar Lal Nehru Amar Rahe', 'We want justice', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Youth Congress Zindabad'. 

Tributes are pouring in as today is Veer Savarkar's 139th birth anniversary. A freedom fighter, politician, activist, and writer, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Nasik's Bhagpur village. He is known for developing the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva and had also served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha. After sacrificing years to the upliftment of the Hindu society, Savarkar was also charged as a co-conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, but was acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to renowned freedom fighter and pioneering Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Apart from PM Modi, many other notable leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid their homage to the freedom fighter. 

