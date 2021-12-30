Hyderpora Encounter: Gupkar Alliance Questions Forces Over SIT Report; Demands Probe

A political controversy erupted over the Hyderpora encounter on Thursday after parties in the Gupkar alliance raised questions over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report in the case. On Thursday, the SIT formed by Jammu and Kashmir Police gave a clean chit to the forces stating that one civilian was killed by a foreign terrorist, while the owner of the building died in the "crossfire" when an ultra used them as a human shield.

Protesting against the findings of the SIT report, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah demanded a judicial inquiry into the case alleging that the police had 'killed civilians'. Casting doubts over the security forces, Abdullah alleged that the civilians had been 'murdered' by the police to save themselves.

"The police report is false, they killed them to save themselves. The police have killed them, there is no doubt about it. There should be a judicial inquiry, the police should not do work which hurts the hearts of the citizens," Farooq Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the Opposition was being 'bullied' into silence by penal action warnings. "SIT’s clean chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isn’t surprising. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched-up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner?" Mufti asked.

"Remarks on the SIT probe by different policial parties isn’t mere speculation. They are grounded in facts. The administration’s aversion & discomfort with truth coming to the fore is well known. Bullying us into silence by ‘penal action’ warnings wont work," she added.

Reacting to the statements, Former J&K DGP Kuldeep Khoda spoke to Republic TV and said that all facts prima facie support the fact that the 'civilians' were in touch with terrorists. "There have been different versions by different people but we have to go by what the records say. The police have a record of their activities, which can not be made up. There are intelligence inputs, terrorists were there in that building. The encounter established that they were not killed, but held by the terrorists which resulted in their death. All facts prima facie support the fact that they were in touch with terrorists which is why they had a place to stay and shelter there," he said.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on November 15, with the police confirming that all slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had said that they were 'innocent', prompting the police to order the inquiry.