Hyderpora Encounter: Mehbooba Mufti Calls SIT Probe 'charade To Cover Up Botched Ops'

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that it is not surprising that a clean chit has been given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to security forces in the Hyderapora encounter. She alleged that the probe was conducted to cover up "a botched operation."

"SIT’s clear chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isn’t surprising. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner? (sic)" Mehbooba tweeted.

It should be mentioned here that the People's Alliance for Gukpar Declaration (PAGD) - an electoral alliance between the several regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir - demanded a judicial inquiry in the Hyderapora encounter, stating that the police briefing was only a repetition of the "old story".

Hyderpora encounter: SIT rules out any foul play by security forces

The SIT formed by Jammu and Kashmir Police said that one civilian was killed by a foreign terrorist, and informed that the owner of the building and a local terrorist died in the "crossfire" after an ultra used them as a human shield.

A Pakistan-backed terrorist and three others were killed in Srinagar's Hyderpora on November 15. The police had stated that all of the deceased had links to terrorism. The families of three, however, had claimed they were innocent and alleged foul play by security forces, prompting the police to order the inquiry.

Giving a clean chit to SIT, DIG Sujith K said that Dr Mudasir Gul was killed by the foreign terrorist 'Billal Bhai'. Building owner Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Ahir were killed in the cross-firing with armed forces as the foreign terrorist used them as a human shield, he added.

"It is substantiated by the fact the Altaf fell (after being hit by bullets) outside the door, while Amir had managed to run a few more steps and the foreign terrorist's body was found 83 feet away," DIG Sujith K added.

The officer said that the SIT examined the CCTV footage and call detail records besides examining more than 20 witnesses so far. "Statements of six of these witnesses have been recorded before the magistrate at well," he added.