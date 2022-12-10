'I Am A Worker Of Rahul Gandhi': Cong's Ali Mehdi Announces Ghar Wapasi After Joining AAP

Ali Mehdi, who joined Aam Aadmi Party took a massive U-turn within 48 hours as he rejoined Congress on Saturday and issued an apology to the party's high command. Notably, on December 7, the former Vice President of Delhi Congress along with councillors Nazia Khatoon and Sabila Begum joined Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP after it won the Delhi MCD polls.

Ali Mehdi rejoins Congress

Taking to Twitter, Ali shared a video with the caption "I am a worker of Rahul Gandhi" in which he apologised for switching parties and termed it a "big mistake". He stated that he is not interested in getting any position and is willing to remain a worker for Rahul Gandhi. In his video, he said, "I don't need any post. I will be staying as a party worker of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. I have committed a huge mistake. I join my hands and apologise for my mistake to Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi, all the people, and Congress Party".

Ali added, "I was a part of the Congress party and will always be. The Congress party is in my heart. My father has been a part of Congress for the last 40 years. I apologise for my mistake. The mistake I have committed I am sorry for that. I was in Congress, I am in Congress and forever will be. Jai Hind, Jai Congress, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad".

Ali Mehdi joins AAP

Ali Mehdi joined Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday along with two newly elected councillors from Brij Puri and Mustafabad Nazia Khatoon and Sabila Begum in the presence of AAP leader Durgesh Pathak. After his defection, Mehdi cited that he switched side because he wanted development in his area. "We have joined AAP after witnessing the development work done by CM Kejriwal as we want development in our area".

Congress' senior leader Ajay Maken took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment with Ali's action. Taking a dig, Maken exposed his double standards by sharing Mehdi's old video in which he can be seen attacking Arvind Kejriwal. He said, "Ali bhai did not expect this from you! Which form of yours should we consider real? AAP's office, or this party, where he won the election by speaking against AAP? Ups and downs come and go in politics. Our wishes are not always fulfilled in the party, but party and ideology are paramount. Why did you do this? is beyond comprehension".

अली भाई आपसे यह उम्मीद नहीं थी!



आपके किस रूप को असली समझें? AAP के दफ़्तर की, या इस जलसे की, जहां AAP के खिलाफ बोल कर चुनाव जीता?👇



राजनीती में उतार चढ़ाव आते-जाते हैं।हमेशा पार्टी में हमारी इच्छा पूरी नहीं होती,पर पार्टी और विचारधारा सर्वोपरी है।



ऐसा क्यों करा? समझ से परे है। https://t.co/DRjSSfLINv — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) December 9, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday with the AAP gaining the majority by winning 134 wards, bringing an end to BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body. BJP clinched 104 seats, while the Congress managed to win just 9 wards. Notably, the MCD has 250 wards and the majority mark is 126.