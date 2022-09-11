'I Am Azad, Congress Leaders Are Gulam': Ghulam Nabi Azad Counters 'remote Control' Jibe

On Saturday, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad fired a fitting riposte to the Congress party which alleged that "his remote control is in the hands of PM Modi". Before quitting the Sonia Gandhi-led party on August 26, the 73-year-old politician spent nearly 5 decades in Congress, had stints in both houses of Parliament and served on key posts including the J&K CM and Union Minister. Indicating that the 'remote control' of Congress leaders was in the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Azad told the media that he is not controlled by anyone.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, "I am not like them whose remote control is elsewhere. My remote control is with me. I am 'Azad'. They are 'Gulam'. I am Gulam of Nabi (Prophet), they are Gulam of someone else. I don't want to expose whom leaders of Congress or other parties are controlled by."

Ghulam Nabi Azad targets Gandhis

Addressing a rally in Jammu's Bhaderwah on Thursday, Ghulam Nabi Azad revealed why he chose to publicly attack Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after his resignation. He contended that he was forced to respond after Congress launched a tirade against him. In his 5-page resignation letter addressed to the Congress president, Azad flagged the systematic sidelining of senior leaders, failure to implement his action plan, felicitation of those who humiliated G23 leaders, Rahul Gandhi controlling Congress despite not being president and creation of a sham election process to maintain dominance in the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad observed, "They ask me why did you speak out against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. If you might have watched, I conveyed everything in my letter to her. I was quiet for three days. I didn't say anything. But when missiles were fired from their end, when the firing started, I said it is written in Islam and politics that you should save your life if someone attacks you. They fired missiles at me. They were destroyed merely after I fired from a .303 (rifle). If I had fired a ballistic missile, they would have disappeared". He is set to launch his own political party which will contest the J&K Assembly polls.