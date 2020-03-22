'I Am Observing Janata Curfew Strictly,' Updates P Chidambaram; Holds Advice For Later

India is observing an unprecedented 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday as the country tries to reduce the spread of highly contagious coronavirus which has resulted in the death of 7 people so far. Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram has also responded to the voluntary curfew in a positive way. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "As desired by the PM, I am observing Janata Curfew strictly."

In another tweet, the senior Congress leader wrote that he has written a column in a daily and gave suggestions for the government to consider. "There are many ideas in my head, but I shall express them on another day," he added.

'I think the PM was testing the waters'

P Chidambaram on Friday said that Prime Minister would have 'no option but to again address the nation and announce tougher social and economic measures' to contain the spread of COVID-19. While supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to observe a 'Janta curfew', Chidambaram told reporters, "I think the Prime Minister was testing the waters. He would be compelled to come back in a few days to announce tougher social and economic measures which I also tweeted on Thursday."

"I have the feeling that the PM will come back in the next few days to announce tougher social and economic measures," he tweeted. "I am duty-bound to support the PM. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days," he said.

India fights COVID-19

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Thursday. There are 341 active coronavirus cases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in India has gone up to seven with three fatalities being reported in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar.

