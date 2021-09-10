'I Am The Voice Of West Bengal': Priyanka Tibrewal Confident Ahead Of Bhabanipur By-polls

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday fielded state BJYM vice president Priyanka Tibrewal for the crucial Bhabanipur by-election. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a contender for the high-octane by-polls as she hopes to win the battle of prestige to save her CM berth.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Priyanka Tibrewal affirmed her faith in the people of Bengal and said that she would continue to raise her voice against the injustice of Mamata Banerjee. Giving Banerjee her best wishes, Priyanka Tibrewal said that she would wait and see if luck worked or the choice of the people triumphed over everything.

"In a democracy, if people have already rejected you, you have got the answer. But just because you want to continue sitting on the chair, you fight. So the people will answer. For me, democracy is for the people, of the people and by the people. We have already seen the truth in post-poll violence. It came out. I fought against her with the people of the state and the truth came out," she said.

Talking about the possibility of winning the Bhabanipur by-polls, Tibrewal remarked,

"This is an election to prove that I continue to stand with the people of West Bengal against the injustice of Mamata Banerjee. What I believe is the kind of faith people of West Bengal have showed in me. Even after I lost, I stood by them. I am the voice of the people of West Bengal."

Who is Priyanka Tibrewal?

After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the West Bengal Assembly Elections, its cadre resorted to violence in the name of 'victory celebrations.' In the aftermath of the violence, then Assam Health Minister (now CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that several BJP workers had been forced to flee Bengal and take shelter near the Assam border. Both the BJP and the CPI(M) alleged cases of attacks against their party workers in the state after the May 2 results even as Mamata Banerjee denied the charges.

Priyanka Tibrewal, who lost the West Bengal Assembly polls from Entally, decided to pursue the cases of post-poll violence against the Mamata Banerjee government in the Calcutta High Court. The BJP leader is a practising advocate in the Calcutta HC and the Supreme Court. Tibrewal became one of the petitioners who moved the court and successfully managed to bring a decision in favour of the victims.

Last month, the 5-judge bench unanimously passed a decision and directed that all cases of murder and crimes against women including rape pertaining to the post-poll violence be transferred to the CBI. It also warned Mamata Banerjee that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously. Moreover, it entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT.