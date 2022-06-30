'I Am Very Happy': Maharashtra's CM-elect Eknath Shinde's Father Shares His First Reaction

After BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced that Shiv Sena rebel minister Eknath Shinde is going to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, latter's father expressed joy over his son becoming the next CM, stating 'I am very happy' in Marathi.

As per the latest developments, along with Shinde, Fadnavis is going to swear in as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, confirmed Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut.

"On the behest of BJP President JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and the people. This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Eknath Shinde To Be New Chief Minister Of Maharashtra

This comes as Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde addressed a joint media briefing on Thursday where Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister with BJP's support.

In his address to the media, Fadnavis said, "Eknath Shinde has made a claim to form the government. Our party has supported Eknath Shinde. At 7:30 pm, Eknath Shinde Ji will swear in as the next CM. From our MLAs, opportunities will be given and there will be expansion."

However, as per latest developments, after BJP president JP Nadda talked with the former CM Devendra Fadnavis, the latter accepted to be a part of the state's cabinet. Eknath Shinde will be taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister at around 7.30 p.m. No other Minister will take oath today, as they are yet to be picked. The Ministers will be picked from the BJP, the rebel Shiv Sena camp as well as from among the Independents who have extended their support.