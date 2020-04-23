I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar Issues Statement Over Attack On Arnab Goswami; Condemns It

Condemning the attack on Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - on Wednesday night, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has issued a strong statement and held that the incident is against democracy.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday morning, Javadekar said, "We condemn the attempt to attack renowned journalist Arnab Goswami. Essentially, we condemn any attack on any journalist; this is against democracy and it is really ironical that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant, therefore we condemn this attempt and we appeal to the collective wisdom that this is undemocratic; and as per present law definitely Police should take action if there is a complaint."

We condemn the attempt to attack Arnab Goswami. We condemn every attack on any journalist. This is against democracy and it is really ironical that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant. Therefore we condemn this attempt: Information and Broadcasting Minister pic.twitter.com/enblQjHC7P — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Attack on Arnab

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache to having been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson, once they were apprehended.

After the attack, Arnab registered a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. In the complaint copy dated April 23, Arnab has detailed the sequence of events before the attack.

Arnab Goswami attacked by Congress goons in Mumbai while driving back home

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

And here are visuals of their Toyota Corolla car following the attack:

Read Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami's full complaint copy after physical attack

Here is the complaint copy filed by Arnab detailing the sequence of events: