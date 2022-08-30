'I Believe In Growth': Shashi Tharoor's Cryptic Post Amid Cong Prez Candidature Reports

Amid speculations of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor exploring the possibility of running as a challenger against Rahul Gandhi, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has shared a cryptic post on Twitter. Sharing Swami Vivekananda's quote on Twitter, the politician pointed toward offering his small share of content to society.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote, “I do not just believe in reform; I believe in growth. I do not dare… to dictate to our society, 'This way thou shouldst move.' I simply want to be like the squirrel in the building of Râma's bridge, who was content to offer his little quota of sand-dust."

After Tharoor wrote an article for a local newspaper in which he called for a “free and fair” election, speculations were rife that he might appear as a challenger to Rahul Gandhi in the upcoming Congress presidential election scheduled for October 17. This will be the first time in the last two decades that the grand old party will see a democratic election for the post of president.

Will Shashi Tharoor contest for Congress President?

According to news agency PTI, the Congress leader is yet to take a final call on this decision. It was also reported that he has not made up his mind yet, but could soon take a call on it. In the article, the 66-year-old said that the party should have also announced elections for the dozen seats on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which are supposed to be elected, along with the party presidential election.

"Allowing members of the party drawn from the AICC and PCC delegates to determine who will lead the party from these key positions, would have helped legitimise the incoming set of leaders and give them a credible mandate to lead the party," said Tharoor, adding, "Still, electing a fresh president is a start towards the revitalisation the Congress."

Notably, he was among the G23 leaders who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, earlier in 2020, seeking organisational changes.

Meanwhile, Republic's sources have confirmed that Tharoor is likely to run for the post of Congress president and has even started contacting the state party leaders for support. It was also revealed that a senior lobby in the party is not in favour of Rahul Gandhi's return as AICC President and therefore, Tharoor might get a chance to lead the party.