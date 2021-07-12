'I Can't Trust UP Police And BJP Govt': Akhilesh Yadav's Response To UP Terror Crackdown

Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that he does not trust Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and Uttar Pradesh Police at all. This statement by Akhilesh Yadav comes after UP Police & Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday arrested 2 terrorists linked to Al Qaeda, who were planning serial blasts in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day.

Politics over UP Terror crackdown

Backing up his party chief's statement against the BJP government and UP Police, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. While stating that Uttar Pradesh is currently under the 'Jungle Raj', Anurag Badouria said that the UP Police personnel do not work for the people and instead they work for the saffron party.

The Samajwadi Spokesperson said, "The way UP Police behaved during the recently head state Panchayat polls, it has been clearly established that it is not working for solving the problems of the local people. Instead, it is working to increase their struggles."

Stating that the UP Police personnel's conduct was very bad during the panchayat polls, the SP spokesperson said that the police had not only misbehaved with the women but had also filed many false FIRs against his party members and workers. The only aim of the UP Police is to make sure that BJP wins each and every election in the state.

Former UP DG hits back at Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out at the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for his remark on the State Police, Former UP DG Vikram Singh said that being a police veteran, he would have taken a strong exception to what has been said by the politicians. Remarking that the politicians should keep politics to themselves, the former UP DG said that they leave the police out of these petty politics.

Vikram Singh said, "I would certainly believe what he (Akhilesh Yadav) said, if he recuses himself of all the securities provided to him by the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel. One should start charity from his/her own house first. You cannot have your pick and eat it as well as it is a double standard at its worst."

When asked to speak about the terror crackdown by the UP Police and the ATS, Singh said that without their timely intervention, things would have been very different. He said, "I shudder to think about what would have been the consequences if this problem had not been addressed on time."

UP: Al Qaeda terrorists planning serial blasts in Lucknow arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) thwarted a major terror attack on Sunday by apprehending two terrorists linked to Al Qaeda, from the Kakori area of Lucknow. The terrorists reportedly planned serial blasts in the region, targetting certain high-profile politicians including MPs from the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

According to the on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, explosives such as pressure cooker bombs, pistol guns, semi-manufactured time bombs, and 6-7 kgs of explosives were recovered from the nabbed terrorists. The Uttar Pradesh police have scheduled an official press conference and it is expected to be presided over by ADG, law and order, Prashant Kumar regarding the matter.

(Image: PTI)