In a major development, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday revealed that his fallout with Congress came as he didn’t want to be part of the grand old party’s empowered action group. Explaining his decision to not go ahead with joining sides with the Congress, he said that a difference of opinion came as he did not want to be a member of the party’s action group. He said that the group would work under an executive order from the Congress president and thus he "couldn’t have added anything" to the party.

Explaining why he declined the offer of joining the grand old party, Kishor said that he didn’t want to join the party’s empowered action group.

“I have spoken about Congress on record. Congress wanted me to be a part of their empowered action group. I declined this offer. There was no point in being a part of Congress' Empowered Action Group,” he said. "I thought a group like this would not have that power to bring any major change,” Kishor added, addressing the press from Bihar.

“I could not have added anything to Congress," Prashant Kishor said.

Furthermore, the Indian Political Action Committee co-founder also announced that he will embark on a 3000-km Padyatra in Bihar from October 2. Addressing a press conference, Kishor also did not rule out the formation of a political party at a later stage.

Party needs 'leadership and collective will': Prashant Kishor on Congress

After refusing to join the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on April 26, remarked that the party needs "leadership and collective will" to fix deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. He also revealed that he declined the grand old party's offer.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the Empowered Action Group (EAG) and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Prashant Kishor had tweeted earlier.

Prashant Kishor's political career

Incidentally, this is not the first time Prashant Kishor has taken a political plunge. Inspired by Nitish Kumar, he joined JDU in September 2018 and was appointed as the party's vice president.

However, he was expelled from JDU in January 2020 after he publicly opposed his party's support for CAA in both Houses of Parliament.

A few days earlier, Kishor turned down Congress president Sonia Gandhi's offer to join the party and become a member of the Empowered Action Group (EAP) 2024. The EAP was formed after his presentation pertaining to the revival of the party and the strategy for the 2024 General Election.

