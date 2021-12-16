'I Did Not Say Anything': Congress MLA Virendra Singh Denies Insulting Armed Forces

Talking about reports of his incredulous claim that some soldiers were martyred (in the IAF helicopter crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat) for "political gains", Congress MLA from Rajasthan Virendra Singh on Thursday, denied making any such comments and said that he just meant that such incidents keep happening in India.

Speaking to Republic, the Congress MLA said, "I did not say anything. Incidents like that have happened in India. I said that soldiers should be made to fight only on the border. I did not take any political party's name. I did not say anything to any political party. I just said that forces should stay away from political parties."

When asked about India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat's cut out in Rahul Gandhi's rally, the MLA said, "Where was Rawat Sahab's cut out? We respect him (CDS General Rawat). We pay our tributes to him."

Congress MLA insults security forces

Addressing a gathering at the Dhirajpura village of Sikar district in Rajasthan, Dantaramgarh MLA Virendra Singh had made an incredulous claim that some soldiers were martyred for "political gains". This was seen as a reference to the IAF helicopter crash on December 8 which claimed the lives of CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and 10 other Armed Forces personnel.