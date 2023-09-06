'I Don't Care..': Priyank Kharge Defiant Over Remarks On Sanatan Dharma

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, on Wednesday, responded to the complaints registered against him over his remarks on Sanatan Dharma. Priyank Kharge, defending himself, said that the statements were not made against any religion.

The Congress leader said that he doesn’t care and stands by his statement, while responding to FIR registered against him and DMK minister and son of Tamil Nadu chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly outraging religious sentiments. Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Kharge said he follows the religion of the Constitution. He stated that if a problem persists in one of the states, he doesn’t consider it to be one of his concerns until it impacts him.

“I don’t care, they can do what they want, my statement is very clear. It is not against any particular religion. I had stated that any religion that does not preach equality is not a religion according to me. Constitution is my religion. If UP has a problem, I do not see it to be mine. We will do whatever needs to be done..." said the Karnataka Information and Broadcasting minister Priyank Kharge while defending himself.

#WATCH | On FIR registered against him and TN Minister Udayanidhi Stalin in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says "I con'e care, they can do what they want, my statement is very clear. It is not against any particular religion. I had stated that any… pic.twitter.com/bPvdjxqXLg — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, said that he would adopt the legal course necessary in the case. Kharge was responding to an FIR registered against Udhayanidhi and himself in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city over allegedly outraging religious feelings. Both the leaders were booked after their statements on Sanatan Dharma. The two were booked on Tuesday at the Civil Lines Police Station in Kanpur under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups). While Udhayanidhi Stalin equated Sanatan Dharma with dengue, malaria and Covid-19, Kharge has stated that any religion that doesnot give equal rights holds no merit to be practiced as a religion.

Earlier in the day, Kharge had slammed the BJP-led central government over using "President of Bharat" in the invites of G20 dinner instead of customary "President of India". Kharge had said that the government has become a name changer, however, had promised to become a game changer.

"This (central) government came to power saying they are going to be game-changers, but unfortunately they have become name-changers. Are our fortunes going to change? Is our economy going to improve or more people are going to be employed? It's simple - in Hindi it is Bharat, in English it is India," said Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge.