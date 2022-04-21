'I Don't Even Know Him, Who'll Do Vendetta Politics?': Assam CM On Jignesh Mevani's Arrest

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday issued his first response on Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani's arrest from the Palanpur Circuit House, stating that he 'did not know him'. Speaking to reporters, Himanta Biswa Sarma countered ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's remarks and questioned why he would do 'vendetta politics' against Mevani when he wasn't even aware of the case. The CM added that unlike in Congress-ruled states where people were arrested arbitrarily, in Assam, police functioned strictly on sections of the law.

"I'm not aware of the specifics of the case. Who will do vendetta politics when I don't know him? Don't know how Rahul Gandhi jumped to that conclusion," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added, "In Congress-ruled states or in a state ruled by Congress ally we have seen people getting arrested for calling the CM Aurangzeb. We have seen how they treated Republic Editor-in-Chief for criticizing Sonia Gandhi. Our police will go by IPC and CrPC. It's the same in all states. But I have no information on this gentleman's arrest."

Congress MLA arrested, Rahul Gandhi lashes out

In a late-night development on Wednesday, Jignesh Mevani - Independent MLA from Gujarat - was arrested by the Assam Police from the Palanpur Circuit House. Thereafter, the Kokrajhar Police took him to Ahmedabad from where they boarded a train to Guwahati. Sources have revealed that the action was taken against Mevani in pursuance of an FIR over his tweet claiming that PM Modi considers Godse as God and that he should appeal for peace and harmony after communal clashes in Gujarat.

He has been booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

After his arrest, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional". He further added that the Prime Minister cannot "imprison the truth to crush dissent". Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared a news article on Mevani's arrest and said, "Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth."