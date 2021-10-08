I Don't Think Anyone In RJD Has Guts To Oust Tej Pratap Yadav From Party: Sushil Modi

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday called out the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) to leave out Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. Sushil Modi said that there wasn’t anyone in the RJD strong enough to oust Tej Pratap Yadav from the party.

The former CM’s comments come after the names of Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP, and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav were dropped from RJD's star campaigners' list for the upcoming by-elections to a couple of assembly seats in Bihar.

“I don't think anyone in the RJD has the guts to oust Tej Pratap Yadav from the party,” Sushil Kumar Modi said while reacting to the development. Tej Pratap Yadav’s omission from the RJD star campaigners' list came as a surprise for many party workers, who are opposing the decision.

The list, signed by the party's principal national secretary-general Abdul Bari Siddiqui, includes the names of Lalu Prasad Yadav and 19 others.

The omission of Tej Yadav is being seen as a move supported by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who wish to side-line his other siblings. Prasad's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, a demure housewife-turned-politician is another notable omission. Lately, she was found more content playing the role of the family matriarch that often betrays hints of being torn apart by competing ambitions of her children.

Bihar bypolls

Currently, BJP is the principal rival of RJD in the state who took on the opportunity to fish in troubled waters. State BJP spokesman and national general secretary of OBC morcha Nikhil Anand said in a statement RJD has finally signalled that both Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti are no longer desired by their own party and they must fend for themselves. Misa, a Rajya Sabha member, looks unlikely to be considered for another term while Tej Pratap has already floated his own organization.

The Congress too is hopeful of getting something out of the intra-family dynamics that control its bigger ally with RJD's unilateral announcement of candidates for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan. While Ashok ram, who had earlier contested the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan seat in the assembly polls and whose son Atirek is the candidate for the upcoming by-poll, is expected to rope in Tej Pratap for the Congress campaign.

On the other hand, the Left Front has announced its full support to the RJD in the upcoming Nihar by-polls as they are furious over former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar switching over to the Congress. The five-party Grand Alliance helmed by the RJD comprises the CPI(ML) Liberation, the CPI and the CPI (M) who together have about 20 MLAs along with the Congress.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) in the assembly polls had won both the seats, when asked about his response over infighting in the opposition camp, said, "It is for you journalists to analyze". The JD(U) has announced the candidate list for both the seats, which it seeks to retain with the backing of the BJP and smaller NDA partners like the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party. On October 30, voting is scheduled to take place and results will be announced on November 2.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI