'I Don't Understand Meaning Of Anti-party Activities': Ajay Alok After Suspension From JDU

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) expelled several office-bearers, including spokesperson Ajay Alok, the suspended JDU leader spoke exclusively to Republic TV and stressed he doesn't understand the meaning of 'anti-party' activities. Earlier on Wednesday, state president Umesh Kushwaha, passed Alok’s order of expulsion, besides Anil Kumar and Vipin Kumar Yadav.

Speaking to Republic, suspended JDU leader Ajay Alok said, "I don't understand the meaning of anti-party activities. But, I respect my senior leaders' decision".

Further alleging that Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are plaguing India, he stated, "I firmly believe that Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are illegal immigrants".

He added that he supports the Janata Dal (United)'s stand on the caste census.

Recently in May, the two major ruling constituents of the NDA - BJP and JD(U) - reached a consensus over the caste-based census amid reports of disquiet in ruling alliance partners in Bihar.

Speaking of joining other political parties, Ajay Alok affirmed that he is happy where he is and won't need to join any party.

"I am a doctor and that identity is not because of the JDU", he added

Nitesh Kumar's JD(U) expels Ajay Alok and three others from party

On Tuesday, June 14, the Nitish Kumar-led party expelled four leaders, including party spokesperson Ajay Alok for 'anti-party activities'. Meanwhile, the sources within JD-U suggested that Ajay Alok, state general secretaries Anil Kumar, Vipin Kumar Yadav, and Jitendra Niraj have been removed due to their closeness with Union Minister RCP Singh.

The notification undersigned by party state president Umesh Kushwaha stated, "We have given important posts to leaders to strengthen the organisational structure of the party. We expect them to make our leader Nitish Kumar Ji stronger with their efforts. In the last few months, we are witnessing anti-party activities from these leaders".

"These leaders were involved in misleading the party's workers. We have instructed these leaders in the past but they refused to heed us", it further read.

Following the announcement, Ajay Alok told ANI, “The party has taken a long time to take action. It is good riddance. I thank them".

(Image: ANI)