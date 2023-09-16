I.N.D.I.A Alliance Leader Jitendra Awhad Calls For 'end' Of Sanatan Dharma

Former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Friday became the latest leader of the Opposition's I.N.D.I A alliance to target the Sanatan Dharma. He stated that Sanatan Dharma should end.

Speaking to the media, Awhad said, "Sanatan Dharma should end. This was the demand of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and that is why he burned Manusmriti. Where was Sanatan Dharma till now? Take out the speeches of our Prime Minister for the last few years. He was only talking about Hindu Dharma. They only do politics over religion. They are creating two divisions in our religion. Mohan Bhagwat has acknowledged that few people discriminate in society on caste and creed. I am in his full support."

Recently, Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja, the leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is part of I.N.D.I.A alliance claimed Sanatan Dharma had sown divisions in society and must be eradicated on the lines of diseases like dengue, malaria and coronavirus.

Another DMK leader K Ponmudy also alleged that the I.N.D.I.A was formed with the sole purpose of abolishing the Sanatan Dharma.

"I.N.D.I.A has been formed to fight against the principles of Santan Dharma, we may have differences but the 26 parties in the alliance are united in the fight against Sanatan Dharma. We all agree on one point when it comes to abolishing the Sanatan Dharma," he had said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the I.N.D.I.A claiming that they wanted to destroy Sanatan Dharma and erase Bharat as well as its culture.

"This 'ghamandia' (arrogant) grouping of opposition parties wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma," he said, adding, "In greed for power, these people now want to break the culture, which has existed in India for thousands of years. Sanatan culture is the one, in which Lord Ram calls Shabari his mother and enjoys eating her half-eaten ber (juthe ber)."