I.N.D.I.A Meet LIVE | We All Want Rahul Gandhi To Be Next PM: Congress' Sanjay Nirupam

Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said that party members want to see Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister. "Like other parties, Congress workers and we all want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. But this decision has to be taken jointly by all the parties of the alliance," he said.

"The politics of India is changing. Opposition parties have now united and they are so powerful that they will remove the BJP govt. In the Mumbai meeting, the agenda will be decided and the coordination committee will also be announced," Nirupam said.