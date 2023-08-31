Last Updated:

I.N.D.I.A Meet LIVE | We All Want Rahul Gandhi To Be Next PM: Congress' Sanjay Nirupam

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), a coalition of 28 political parties, is poised to convene its two-day meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. Expected topics of discussion encompass the alliance's structure, pivotal leadership roles, logo design, and notably, seat allocation among member parties.

Ajay Sharma
16:13 IST, August 31st 2023
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge arrives in Mumbai
15:08 IST, August 31st 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal departs from Delhi airport

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (August 31) departed from Delhi airport to join the meeting. 

 

 

14:48 IST, August 31st 2023
Arvinder Singh Lovely, new Congress chief says, 'True that the performance of Congress has not been good'

Arvinder Singh Lovely, upon his appointment as the new Chief of the Congress Delhi Unit, said, "It is true that the performance of Congress has not been good in the last few years, but seeing the atmosphere in Delhi and the country today, people are looking towards Rahul Gandhi. The people of Delhi are facing a 'double maar'. The people of Delhi and the country are missing Congress. We will strengthen our organisation and continue to raise issues of people. I see a bright future for Congress in Delhi. The decision (on alliance with AAP in Delhi) will be taken by the party high command."

14:46 IST, August 31st 2023
AAP MP Raghav Chadha reaches venue

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha reaches the venue for the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai.

 

14:42 IST, August 31st 2023
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches Mumbai airport to attend I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Mumbai airport to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

 

14:00 IST, August 31st 2023
Historic day; new history is being created today: Shiv Sena(UBT)

On the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It's a historic day and a new history is being created today... We will work and will formulate a strategy which will help us to win in 2024."

13:30 IST, August 31st 2023
Opposition leaders arrive in Mumbai for I.N.D.I.A meet

On Thursday, several Opposition leaders including PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury arrived in Mumbai to attend the Mumbai meeting of the alliance. 

12:37 IST, August 31st 2023
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi leave for Mumbai to attend I.N.D.I.A meet

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi depart from the Delhi airport en route to Mumbai to participate in the third session of the Opposition coalition-- I.N.D.I.A.

11:25 IST, August 31st 2023
All Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister: Sanjay Nirupam

Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said that party members want to see Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister. "Like other parties, Congress workers and we all want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. But this decision has to be taken jointly by all the parties of the alliance," he said.

"The politics of India is changing. Opposition parties have now united and they are so powerful that they will remove the BJP govt. In the Mumbai meeting, the agenda will be decided and the coordination committee will also be announced," Nirupam said.

10:50 IST, August 31st 2023
We're Chandrayaan, we will be successful; Oppn missle has no fuel: BJP

BJP leader Sambit Patra took a dig at the Opposition (I.N.D.I.A) meeting, saying, "The meeting of 'Ghamandia Gathbandhan' is going to take place in Mumbai today. These parties have done scams and corruption worth Rs 20 lakh crores. It's a selfish alliance...Their agenda is maximum profit from corruption... We're Chandrayaan, and our third mission will be successful. The Opposition's missle has no fuel."

10:34 IST, August 31st 2023
Balasaheb Thackeray always opposed Congress, but Uddhav welcoming them: Maha Min slam Uddhav

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar slammed former boss Uddhav Thackeray, saying "Balasaheb Thackeray was the leader who always opposed Congress, slammed Manishakar Aiyar but Uddhav Thackeray is the one who is welcoming Congress leaders in Mumbai."

10:11 IST, August 31st 2023
2024 election will be a critical election for India: CPI leader D Raja

Speaking to media over I.N.D.I.A alliance Mumbai meeting, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said, "The primary objective of the INDIA alliance is to fight collectively and defeat BJP in order to save the nation, save the Constitution, democracy, secularism federalism. And the country is in great trouble. The country is in multiple crises and the country has to be liberated from the clutches of BJP-RSS combined. That is the primary objective of the opposition coming together... We are confident that BJP will be removed from power... 2024 election will be a critical election for India."

 

10:05 IST, August 31st 2023
MK Stalin leaves for Mumbai meet

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the leader of the DMK, departs from Chennai to participate in the third gathering of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), an opposition coalition, set to take place in Mumbai.

09:28 IST, August 31st 2023
After Mumbai meet, I.N.D.I.A will have a solid foundation: RJD

"After the meeting in Mumbai, we will have a solid foundation and a roadmap, and we will be able to say that we are bringing this country back on track... Every party wants to see their leader at the top (PM post) but everyone should wait for the outcome of the united meeting," said Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Jha on I.N.D.I.A alliance Mumbai meet.

09:10 IST, August 31st 2023
Objective of I.N.D.I.A is to make constitution stronger: Congress' Milind Deora

Claiming that the objective of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is to make the Constitution of India stronger, Congress leader Milind Deora said the meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai will be historical.

"The objective of the INDIA alliance is to make the Constitution of India stronger. We don't want to differentiate between people on the basis of caste, gender or region. I believe that the meeting in Mumbai will be historical," the Congress leader said.

09:02 IST, August 31st 2023
We have come together to fight against communal forces: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet

"We (Oppostion parties) have come together to fight against communal forces. The people of the country wanted this alliance...Everyone knows what is the process of electing a PM. MPs will choose their leader. (INDIA bloc's PM) will be more honest than PM Modi and will be loyal to the people," said Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ahead of I.N.D.I.A Mumbai meet.

08:55 IST, August 31st 2023
Arvind Kejriwal not in race for PM’s post: AAP

Speaking to the media on the eve of the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, Raghav Chadha, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not competing for the position of Prime Minister.

“I am saying this officially and categorically that my leader Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the Prime Minister’s post. The AAP decided to join the INDIA alliance as a loyal soldier and to work for strengthening the bloc and rid the country of problems such as unemployment and inflation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar pitched for Kejriwal as the opposition bloc’s prime ministerial candidate but party colleagues Atishi and Sanjay Singh hastened to deny that the Delhi chief minister had such aspirations.

08:53 IST, August 31st 2023
I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders' posters in Mumbai ahead of key meet

Ahead of the commencement of the two-day meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance on Thursday, the streets of Mumbai are adorned with posters and hoardings featuring the prominent leaders of the alliance.

08:50 IST, August 31st 2023
I.N.D.I.A gears up for crucial meeting in Mumbai: Key decisions await

The impending third assembly of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), a union comprising 26 political parties, is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to sources within the alliance, the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be proposed for the significant position of chairperson within the I.N.D.I.A grouping. Simultaneously, a competitive race for the post of convenor is underway, featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as prominent contenders. "Additionally, the proposal of four convenor positions will be deliberated upon, with the Congress deferring the final decision on this matter to the consensus of its allied parties," sources told ANI.

Additionally, sources outlined the plan to establish a coordination committee comprising 11 members. This committee will determine the I.N.D.I.A bloc's future role and formulate a common minimum program that aligns with the alliance's shared objectives. The alliance also envisions the creation of dedicated media and social media cells to amplify its messaging and outreach. (Read more)

