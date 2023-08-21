I.N.D.I.A Alliance Shaky After Congress Says AAP Helping BJP By Cutting Votes

Congress leader Udit Raj in an attack on the party’s I.N.D.I.A alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party said on Monday that AAP is indirectly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party. AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is cutting Congress party’s votes and is indirectly supporting BJP, which makes it easy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come back to power, Udit Raj stated.

Delhi knows what kind of heaven is given by AAP; it has just destroyed Sheila Dikshit’s contribution to Delhi, Udit Raj claimed. Tensions between the two parties had risen as Congress said a few days ago that it would run unopposed in the impending Delhi Lok Sabha elections. With the current developments from the side of the Congress party, the I.N.D.I.A alliance's future is also looking dubious.

Further attacking AAP, he said that the Kejriwal-led party has worked against the reservation and alleged that it has failed in developing the national capital as a number of its leaders are accused of scams.

Congress terms Kejriwal's demand 'unethical'

Days before Udit Raj’s statement, Sandeep Dixit, a leader of the Congress party, claimed that Kejriwal sought positions of authority so he could avoid being investigated by the anti-corruption division. Sandeep Dixit said on Saturday that it is reasonable for the Centre to have more power than the Delhi administration and Delhi Cm Kejriwal’s demands are unethical.

“There used to be a time when we used to feel that Delhi must get full statehood but the way Delhi is functioning now, the kind of power division that is between the Centre and Delhi govt, it doesn't need much change...the kind of power Kejriwal wants for transfers, postings, to save himself from an anti-corruption branch, is not ethical…” said Dixit.

AAP vs Congress in Patna meet

After the first-ever meeting of the opposition alliance in Patna on June 23, the Kejriwal-led party said that it will be hard for the AAP to join an alliance in which the Congress is a member because of the Congress's unwillingness to collaborate well with others.

It would be challenging for the AAP to take part in future gatherings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant unless the Congress officially condemns the black ordinance (Delhi Services Bill) and states that all 31 of its Rajya Sabha MPs will vote against the ordinance in the House, the AAP stated.

Afterwards on July 17, Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge while clearing the party stand on Delhi Services Bill said, "This is not about just one person. If the democracy and Constitution of the country suffer a blow, it becomes our responsibility to unite and work together to save democracy & Constitution. No individual is bigger than the country..."