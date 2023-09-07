I.N.D.I.A Ally Claims BJP Wants To Rename Country To 'Hindu Rashtra', Backs Udhayanidhi

In the midst of the 'India-Bharat' naming controversy, Thol. Thirumavalavan, the leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thirumavalavan claimed that the renaming of India to 'Bharat' is merely a "temporary arrangement" and a strategic move by the saffron party to pave the way for a subsequent renaming as "Hindu Rashtra". He also defended DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

I.N.D.I.A ally backs Udhayanidhi

Amid the backdrop of the BJP's relentless offensive against the Opposition, triggered by DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks comparing Sanatan Dharma to "Malaria and Dengue," Thirumavalavan said, "Prime Minister is doing electoral politics. For their political gain, they are magnifying the issue. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has spoken about the ideology of Sanatan Dharma. It is not against Hindu people. Sanatan Dharma is based on inequality… For years and years, democratic forces fought against Sanatana Dharma, including Ambedkar and Periyar. So in this line, Udhayanidhi spoke ‘We have to annihilate Sanatan Dharma to make equality among people'."

"This is not against Hindu people, but BJP and Sangh Parivar doing politics for political gain. They are provoking Hindu people," the I.N.D.I.A alliance partner said.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: On Bharat name row, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan says, "...They (BJP) want to rename India as 'Hindu Rashtra'. Bharat is a temporary arrangement. If they rename India to Bharat, it is a temporary one. Definitely, they will rename again from Bharat to 'Hindu… pic.twitter.com/neNGACmcVt — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Bharat is a temporary arrangement, BJP wants to rename country to Hindu Rashtra: VCK

"It is their (BJP) agenda. They want to rename India as 'Hindu Rashtra.' Bharat is a temporary arrangement. If they rename India to Bharat, it is a temporary one. Definitely, they will rename again from Bharat to 'Hindu Rashtra.' So it is their political agenda but the people will not welcome this kind of political drama," said Thirumavalavan.