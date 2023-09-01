I.N.D.I.A. Bloc Passes Resolution On ISRO's Successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Friday, passed a resolution at its two-day Mumbai meet on ISRO's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, extending greetings to the space agency for its historic feat.

Asserting that it took six decades to build, expand and deepen the space agency's capacities and capabilities, senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) saying, "We, the I.N.D.I.A. parties, congratulate the entire ISRO family- present and past, for its outstanding achievements which have made our country proud. It has taken six decades to build, expand and deepen ISRO's capacities and capabilities."

It further mentioned that the Chandrayaan-3 has thrilled the world, which is looking eagerly to the launch of Aditya-L1 on Saturday.

"Chandrayaan-3 has thrilled the world, which is looking eagerly to the launch of Aditya-L1 tomorrow. We hope that the extraordinary accomplishments of ISRO strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in our society and inspire our youth to excel in fields of scientific endeavour," said the resolution.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian Point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

