I.N.D.I.A Likely To Decide Chairperson, Convenor At Mumbai Meet: Key Things On Agenda

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), a coalition of 26 political parties, is poised to convene its third meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. With significant deliberations slated on the agenda, observers anticipate pivotal determinations pertaining to the alliance's framework, prominent positions, logo, and most notably, the distribution of parliamentary seats.

Chairperson and convenor(s)

According to sources within the alliance, the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be proposed for the significant position of chairperson within the I.N.D.I.A grouping. Simultaneously, a competitive race for the post of convenor is underway, featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as prominent contenders. "Additionally, the proposal of four convenor positions will be deliberated upon, with the Congress deferring the final decision on this matter to the consensus of its allied parties," sources told ANI.

Additionally, sources outlined the plan to establish a coordination committee comprising 11 members. This committee will determine the I.N.D.I.A bloc's future role and formulate a common minimum program that aligns with the alliance's shared objectives. The alliance also envisions the creation of dedicated media and social media cells to amplify its messaging and outreach.

In terms of leadership projections, sources suggested that while the alliance's leaders may endorse their respective party heads as potential prime ministerial candidates, the overarching focus will be to fight the elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Theme song, logo

Notably, the I.N.D.I.A alliance is set to unveil a new theme song, designed to resonate with the diverse populace. Sources revealed that the previous theme song was rejected, prompting the creation of a fresh composition, to be presented in multiple languages. "We the people of India," a phrase enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution, is slated to feature prominently in the new theme song, said sources.

Insiders revealed that while the final logo design remains pending, multiple alternatives are being prepared for consideration. The selection process will culminate in the ultimate decision on the logo. Furthermore, there appears to be unanimity regarding the incorporation of India's map in the alliance's logo.

The backdrop to these developments is the opposition parties' collective endeavour to counter the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections looming, the joint opposition is huddling to prevent the NDA from securing a third consecutive term at the helm.

Notably, the current Mumbai meeting follows the inaugural joint opposition gathering in Patna on June 23, succeeded by a second meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third assembly, occurring in Mumbai from August 31 to September 1, is poised to shape critical decisions ahead 2024 elections showdown.

