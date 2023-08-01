I.N.D.I.A Not Different, New Camouflage Of UPA: PM Modi's Salvo At Opposition Bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 31) fired a fresh salvo at the opposition bloc for changing its name from UPA to I.N.D.I.A for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He highlighted that UPA was involved in multiple scams including 2G and Commonwealth Games, which could have played against them in the upcoming polls.

While addressing the meeting with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, PM Modi stated that the journey of 25 years of the alliance has been unprecedented and the alliance partners intend to take it forward.

According to West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar, PM Modi (during the meeting) said, "I.N.D.I.A has been formed to hide the name of UPA as many scams including 2G and Commonwealth are associated with UPAs name. The new opposition bloc is not different, but a new camouflage of UPA and has been formed to mislead the people of India." Majumdar mentioned that PM Modi spoke to NDA MPs about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections during the meeting.

'Opposition doesn't know I.N.D.I.A full-form'

Stepping up the offensive PM Modi further added that the opposition didn't even know about the full form of I.N.D.I.A and they were doing politics for their personal motive, not for public interest. "Whereas BJP formed the NDA for public welfare and never thought of personal motive. In Bihar, Maharashtra, and other states, the BJP always gave priority to the alliance partners even if their number of MPs or MLAs were less," sources quoted PM Modi saying during the meeting.

The meeting with NDA MPs in New Delhi lasted for around one and a half hours. According to the official schedule, the next meeting would be held on August 2, when PM Modi will meet NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshwadeep. After that another meeting would be held on August 3 for states including Bihar, Delhi, and Punjab, among others.