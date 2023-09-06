I.N.D.I.A Posters At Bihar’s JDU Office Removed After Tejashwi Yadav Finds No Place

As the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is trying to get its act together after the completion of the third meeting of the bloc in Mumbai on September 1, the friction inside the bloc continues. In Bihar today (September 6), a row erupted when the state deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and JDU president Lalan Singh’s photographs were absent from a poster of the I.N.D.I.A alliance outside the JDU party office in Bihar. The posters were subsequently removed about 50 minutes after they were put up.

Poster removed after controversy

Some workers had put up a big poster of the I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance outside the JDU office in Bihar. Leaders of the opposition parties were given a place in it including Nitish Kumar right in the front and centre however Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was left out of it. On top of this Lalan Singh was also not given a place. As soon as everyone noticed this, the matter escalated and the poster was quickly removed from there 50 minutes after it was installed.

Meanwhile the I.N.D.I.A alliance parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came at loggerheads in Punjab today (September 6) as the latter declared its intent to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 elections, despite its alliance with the Congress. The rift has primarily emerged in the Punjab units of both parties.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left the press conference during the I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai raising many eyebrows. Actually, it was believed that Mamata was angry with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. She did not like the way he raised the Adani issue without discussing it with anyone, or the way he attacked the government.

Notably in the resolution passed after the alliance meeting in Mumbai on September 1, it was approved that INDIA parties will "resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible".

