I.N.D.I.A Re-brand Clear Admission That UPA Is A Liability, Says NDA

After Congress and other opposition parties came up with a new name for their alliance -- I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA said the name-change is admits that the alliance seeks to wipe off the legacy of corruption of the UPA. The UPA, United Progressive Alliance, was forged in 2004 with Congress in leadership. "The name change of the Opposition alliance is a clear admission that UPA is a liability," an NDA spokesperson said.

The name I.N.D.I.A is one that a coalition of 26 parties have come up with during their meeting in Bengaluru. Sonia Gandhi, the person who was core to the UPA, hosted the meeting where the alliance was renamed.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while announcing the new name for the alliance, said, "Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). Kharge said an 11-member coordination committee will be set up and the members of the committee will be named in Mumbai, where the next Opposition alliance meet will take place.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat."

Reactions of opposition leaders pour in

The opposition parties' leaders expressed their thoughts about the new name and hope for victory next year. Reacting to the new name for the opposition alliance, TMC MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter and wrote, "Chak De! INDIA"

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said, "INDIA will win.”

Another leader of opposition Dr.Jitendra Awhad tweeted, "The new name of UPA as decided in Bangalore is INDIA. Very intelligently named. INDIA will SAVE INDIA."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the 2024 elections will be "Team INDIA vs Team NDA".