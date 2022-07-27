'I Failed To Deliver': TS Singh Deo On Quitting As Chhattisgarh Panchayat & Rural Work Min

After resigning as Chhatisgarh Panchayat and Rural Development minister on Saturday, senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo issued a clarification over his resignation stating he could feel that he was not able to perform and deliver the work to the expectations of the people or the party. He said that he then decided to resign as it is better to give the responsibility to someone else. Earlier this week, he also cleared that he is still a member of the Congress party and has just resigned as Panchayat and Rural Development minister.

"If I am feeling that I am not being able to perform in a particular ministry according to the expectations of people or the party, then I should step back & give that responsibility to someone else," said TS Singh Deo on his resignation.

TS Deo resigns

On July 16, TS Singh Deo resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the CM Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhatisgrah government. He continues to be the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation, and Commercial Tax (GST) departments. This comes just a year before the 2023 Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

In a letter to CM Bhupesh Baghel, Deo said that he is sad that no houses were built for eight lakh people in the state under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana as funds were not disbursed. He also expressed his sadness over Mukhyamantri Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana. Deo decided to disassociate from the Panchayat and Rural Development Ministry on Friday night. "After considering it thoroughly today, I am sending my resignation to the Chief Minister," he had told PTI. Notably, Deo who represents the Ambikapur assembly constituency in the Surguja region is known as the political rival of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the state Congress.

Chhattisgarh Political Crisis

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister-- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years.

In June 2021, the rivalry between CM Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo had come to the fore for a brief period after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as CM. With Baghel completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure in 2021, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. While Deo later backed down after both the leaders met the party high command in Delhi, he recently voiced opposition to coal mine projects in the Hasdeo Arand forest area of Surguja district and hinted the truce was over.

(Image: PTI)