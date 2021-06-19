'I Have Kicked Him'; 'The Man Is Dreaming': Kerala CM & Sudhakaran Verbal Feud Heats Up

In a crass display of machoness, typical to Kannur style of politics, between Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran has become the talking point in the state of Kerala. Chief Minister took 20 minutes out of his daily media briefing on the COVID-19 situation and responded to K Sudhakaran's claims of their student-days-political-past, published in a vernacular weekly.

'Have kicked Vijayan': Sudhakaran

The Chief Minister also alleged Sudhakaran even made attempts to kidnap his two school-going children.

Sudhakar has told the media that he would respond in detail to Vijayan on Saturday in a press meet making way for the verbal feud between Kannur politicians to the peak.

"I have kicked Vijayan during a clash," Sudhakaran recalled in the interview during the time he was a KSU activist while Vijayan was part of KSF (former SFI) at Government Brennan College, Thalassery, 1970.

"Let the man be allowed to dream and fantasize," retorted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the claim.

"How can someone boasts like this," quipped the chief minister." He may have had a dream or a desire to trample me but such things never happened."

Asserting that he has been beaten up by cops only during emergency days, Vijayan also made a grave allegation that a close confidant of the Congress state president had told him that he had schemed to kidnap his children. He also called Sudhakaran corrupt and that his own congress colleagues have told him so.

Referring to the clash, Vijayan said as he was an exam-going student, he actually spared Sudhakaran and only used expletives and intimidation which was enough for the then KSU activist to retreat.