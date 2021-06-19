Last Updated:

'I Have Kicked Him'; 'The Man Is Dreaming': Kerala CM & Sudhakaran Verbal Feud Heats Up

CM Pinarayi Vijayan took 20 minutes out of his daily media briefing on the COVID-19 situation and responded to  K Sudhakaran's claims of their student-days

Written By
Aswin Nandakumar
Kerala

Image: ANI/PTI


In a crass display of machoness, typical to Kannur style of politics, between Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran has become the talking point in the state of Kerala. Chief Minister took 20 minutes out of his daily media briefing on the COVID-19 situation and responded to  K Sudhakaran's claims of their student-days-political-past, published in a vernacular weekly.

'Have kicked Vijayan': Sudhakaran

The Chief Minister also alleged Sudhakaran even made attempts to kidnap his two school-going children.
Sudhakar has told the media that he would respond in detail to Vijayan on Saturday in a press meet making way for the verbal feud between Kannur politicians to the peak.

"I have kicked Vijayan during a clash," Sudhakaran recalled in the interview during the time he was a KSU activist while Vijayan was part of KSF (former SFI) at Government Brennan College, Thalassery, 1970.

"Let the man be allowed to dream and fantasize," retorted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the claim.

"How can someone boasts like this," quipped the chief minister." He may have had a dream or a desire to trample me but such things never happened." 

Asserting that he has been beaten up by cops only during emergency days,  Vijayan also made a grave allegation that a close confidant of the Congress state president had told him that he had schemed to kidnap his children. He also called Sudhakaran corrupt and that his own congress colleagues have told him so.

READ | After Kerala court's nod, police files FIR against BJP's K Surendran over bribery charges

Referring to the clash, Vijayan said as he was an exam-going student, he actually spared Sudhakaran and only used expletives and intimidation which was enough for the then KSU activist to retreat.

READ | Has a 22 sq km 'Island' surfaced off Kerala's coast? Google Earth's image claims so
READ | WATCH: Kerala man digs a well on his own; netizens calls him 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat man'
READ | Ramesh Chennithala meets Rahul Gandhi; ex-Kerala LoP may be appointed as AICC gen secy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND