'Not Insulted Doctors,' Claims Sena's Raut After 'compounders Know More Than Doctors' Jibe

Facing flak over his 'compounders know more than doctors' remark, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday refused to apologise and said: "I have not insulted doctors". Speaking to ANI, Raut said there is no question of insulting doctors because the way they are serving during the COVID-19 pandemic is commendable.

"I have not insulted doctors. I cannot even insult doctors. The way they (the doctors, the nurses, the ward boys) are serving in COVID times is commendable. My remark was in reference to WHO, many others have said it too, wherein I meant that COVID-19 pandemic had not taken place, if WHO had worked efficiently," he said.

Doctors ask for Raut's resignation

This comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday, demanded the Sena legislator's resignation. In a letter to Maharashtra CM, IMA said that healthcare workers are trying to win the war against COVID and such a statement demoralises them. Asking the CM to take necessary action, the IMA said that due to such 'negative and derogatory comments', doctors cannot work efficiently.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took a dim view of Raut's reported remarks on doctors, saying they have hurt feelings of the medical fraternity. “I don’t know in what sense he had made that statement. But, I feel that giving such statements is not proper amidst the Covid scenario. Our doctors are working really hard. They are putting their lives into danger and working day and night for us. This statement has hurt their feelings,” the former CM said.

Sanjay Raut sparks controversy

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut sparked off a controversy by pitting the capability of a doctor as against that of a compounder amid the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking to a private news organization on August 16, he reiterated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has excellent knowledge of medicine. This was in the context of the state government's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mocking the World Health Organization for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Raut held it responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, Raut added that Thackeray is fit to be the advisor of the WHO. To buttress his point, the Sena MP gave the analogy of him preferring to take medicines from a compounder than a doctor. According to him, a compounder has more medical knowledge than the doctor.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "In the last few days, I had decided not to get into a controversy. Because the government has been formed and the ministers must answer questions pertaining to the government. Uddhav Thackeray has very good knowledge about medicine and the health system."

"I never take medicines from the doctor. I always take medicines from the compounder. He knows more than the doctor. Why are you after WHO? Coronavirus has increased because we took WHO seriously," he added.

