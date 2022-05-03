'I Have Nothing To Do With Prashant Kishor Joining Politics' Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

A day after Prashant Kishor confirmed his plunge into politics, the poll strategist's inspiration Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seemed rather miffed. Asked about Kishor during his media briefing on the occasion of Eid, Kumar tried to dodge the question multiple times until finally reacting to it and saying, 'I have nothing to do with the issue'.

Republic TV has learnt that the Janata Dal (United) supremo had extended an invitation to the former party Vice-President as he met with numerous like-minded political leaders in Patna. However, the invitation was declined and the very next day, there was a hint given of him joining politics.

Prashant Kishor's plunge into politics

Poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee co-founder Prashant Kishor announced that he will begin his political journey from Bihar.

He stated, "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues and the path to Peoples' Good Governance. The start will be from Bihar."

Inspired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he had joined JDU in September 2018 and was appointed as the party's vice president. However, he was expelled from JDU in January 2020 after he publicly opposed his party's support for CAA in both Houses of Parliament.

Earler, sources told Republic TV that Kishor is planning to go solo and float his own party in Bihar, a state he originally belongs to.

Interestingly, speculations on Kishor forming his own party come days after he turned down Congress president Sonia Gandhi's offer to join the party and become a member of the Empowered Action Group (EAP) 2024. The EAP was formed after an eight-member committee submitted its report on the poll strategist's presentation pertaining to the revival of the party and the strategy for the 2024 General Election.