I hope Gujarat witnesses record turnout in assembly polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he hoped that Gujarat will witness a record voter turnout in the upcoming state polls, particularly among the youth and first-time voters.

Modi's remarks came after Jam Saheb Shatrushalya Singhji, scion of the Jamnagar royal family, cast his vote at his residence in the presence of the deputy collector and other election officials on Monday.

Tagging a tweet by the Press Information Bureau in Gujarat, Modi said, "I commend Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji for this remarkable passion towards the festival of democracy." "Inspired by him, I hope Gujarat witnesses a record turnout, particularly among young and first time voters," the prime minister said.

In its tweet posted on Monday, the PIB in Gujarat had said, "Jam Saheb Namdar Maharaja Shatrushalya Singhji of Jamnagar cast his vote today at his residence in the presence of the Deputy Collector and other election officials." "On this occasion, Jam Saheb appealed to the citizens of Gujarat to vote in a large number," it said.

Voting for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and ballots will be counted on December 8.

