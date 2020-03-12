'I Know Him Well...': Rahul Gandhi Fires Up When Asked About Scindia; Accuses Him

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in a 'special' press briefing at Parliament House termed a question asked by a journalist "nonsensical" after he asked the former Congress president about his party's future and members of the party quitting the party. Rahul Gandhi said that "It is not important who is in his team or who is not and said the most important issue is the economy"

'I know him well'

Speaking about his close aide Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, Rahul said, "This is a fight of ideology which is clear cut, on one side is Congress and BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji's ideology, he was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with RSS."

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress: This is a fight of ideology, on one side is Congress & BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia's ideology, he was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with RSS. pic.twitter.com/YhtNEam29f — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

He added, "Reality is that he will not get respect there (BJP) and he will not be satisfied. He will realize this, I know because I have been friends with him for long. But what is in his heart and what is coming out of his mouth is different."

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi retweeted an old Twitter post after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. The post from December 2018 shows Gandhi with Scindia on his right and Kamal Nath on his left and a line borrowed from Leo Tolstoy’s famous quote. “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time,” Gandhi had tweeted on December 13, 2018.

The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.



- Leo Tolstoy pic.twitter.com/MiRq2IlrIg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2018

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters after being inducted into the party on Wednesday, Scindia said that the Congress is not the same as it used to be and is far removed from reality. “The Congress today is not the same as it was in its original avatar,” he said and added, the party was denying ground reality.

