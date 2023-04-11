In what appears to be a show of "anti-party activity," in Congress, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is now openly attacking his own government in the state for allegedly not fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state. On Tuesday, the political tussle between Rajasthan CM Gehlot and Pilot took a whole new turn when the latter went ahead with his protest against the state government and sat on hunger strike in Jaipur, accusing the Chief Minister of not taking strict action against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's alleged corruption cases.

Pilot is holding a daylong hunger strike at Jaipur’s Shaheed Smarak Sthal with Mahatma Gandhi as his backdrop. The protest is seens as a direct attack on his own party leader and state CM Ashok Gehlot. Pilot has blamed Gehlot for inaction, which has put the entire Congress in a huge embarrassment at a time when the Rajasthan Assembly election is likely to take place in late 2023.

Sachin Pilot supporters gather in large numbers at Shaheed Smarak Sthal

#WATCH | Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on a daylong fast calling for action against alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government in the state pic.twitter.com/MCav6OinIQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2023

A large number of Pilot supporters have gathered at the protest site and are chanting slogans in support of Pilot. Also, a few Rajasthan Congress leaders have also lent their support to Pilot and come to the protest site.

Pilot's supporters raise slogans in favour of him; 'Hamara neta kaisa ho, Sachin Pilot Jaisa ho'

At the protest site, Pilot's supporters chanted, “Humara CM Kaisa Ho, Sachin Pilot Jaisa Ho,” and “I love you, I love you, Sachin Pilot, I love you,” while also demanding action in corruption cases.

#LIVE | Massive show of strength by Sachin Pilot's supporter as former Deputy CM of Rajasthan is on his a daylong fast in Jaipur. 'Hamara neta kaisa ho, Sachin Pilot Jaisa ho,' slogans raised by Pilot's supporters. #SachinPilot #RajasthanPoliticshttps://t.co/E7J3dMCSlQ pic.twitter.com/MDfmnZ3FHC — Republic (@republic) April 11, 2023

How did Congress react to Sachin Pilot's hunger strike?

Earlier, Congress had warned Pilot against the fast, but paying no heed to his own party’s diktat, he went ahead to stage the protest against his own government. On Monday, Congress's Rajasthan in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Pilot's day-long fast on Tuesday was against the party's interests and called it an anti-party activity. He said Pilot can discuss any issue or disagreement in the party forum instead of taking to the streets and protesting against the Gehlot government.

Although Pilot's demand was against the alleged corruption cases during the previous BJP government under Vasundhara Raje’s chief ministership, the latest confrontation with the Gehlot government is seen as the former’s attempt to break away from Congress or to put pressure on the party leadership to favour him in the race for the chief minister of the state during the upcoming Assembly election.