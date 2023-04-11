Last Updated:

WATCH: 'I Love You Sachin Pilot' Chants Echo As Rajasthan Ex-deputy CM Sits On Hunger Strike

In what appears to be a show of "anti-party activity," in Congress, Sachin Pilot is now openly attacking his own government for 'inaction'.

Amrit Burman
In what appears to be a show of "anti-party activity," in Congress, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is now openly attacking his own government in the state for allegedly not fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state. On Tuesday, the political tussle between Rajasthan CM Gehlot and Pilot took a whole new turn when the latter went ahead with his protest against the state government and sat on hunger strike in Jaipur, accusing the Chief Minister of not taking strict action against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's alleged corruption cases.

Pilot is holding a daylong hunger strike at Jaipur’s Shaheed Smarak Sthal with Mahatma Gandhi as his backdrop. The protest is seens as a direct attack on his own party leader and state CM Ashok Gehlot. Pilot has blamed Gehlot for inaction, which has put the entire Congress in a huge embarrassment at a time when the Rajasthan Assembly election is likely to take place in late 2023.

Sachin Pilot supporters gather in large numbers at Shaheed Smarak Sthal

A large number of Pilot supporters have gathered at the protest site and are chanting slogans in support of Pilot. Also, a few Rajasthan Congress leaders have also lent their support to Pilot and come to the protest site.

Pilot's supporters raise slogans in favour of him; 'Hamara neta kaisa ho, Sachin Pilot Jaisa ho'

At the protest site, Pilot's supporters chanted, “Humara CM Kaisa Ho, Sachin Pilot Jaisa Ho,” and “I love you, I love you, Sachin Pilot, I love you,” while also demanding action in corruption cases.

How did Congress react to Sachin Pilot's hunger strike?

Earlier, Congress had warned Pilot against the fast, but paying no heed to his own party’s diktat, he went ahead to stage the protest against his own government. On Monday, Congress's Rajasthan in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Pilot's day-long fast on Tuesday was against the party's interests and called it an anti-party activity. He said Pilot can discuss any issue or disagreement in the party forum instead of taking to the streets and protesting against the Gehlot government. 

Although Pilot's demand was against the alleged corruption cases during the previous BJP government under Vasundhara Raje’s chief ministership, the latest confrontation with the Gehlot government is seen as the former’s attempt to break away from Congress or to put pressure on the party leadership to favour him in the race for the chief minister of the state during the upcoming Assembly election.

