I-PAC Follows Mamata Again; TMC's Sushmita Dev Avers No Tussle With Prashant Kishor's Firm

After briefly unfollowing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has again followed Trinamool Congress supremo. The Prashant Kishor-led I-PAC informed that it doesn't handle any digital properties or any of its leaders. The political consultancy firm's response came after TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya accused I-PAC of misusing her social accounts.

"AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used”," I-PAC said.

Sushmita Dev speaks on I-PAC and internal fighting in TMC

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Friday said that there is no tussle with I-PAC. She informed that Prashant Kishor's company is still working with them in Goa. "I believe this is being done to damage the prospects of Goa," she said.

On reports of a rift between Mamata Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Sushmita said, "Who says there is a fight between Mamata and Abhishek. There is absolutely no tussle. Amit Malviya can say wherever he wishes. That has no impact.

Why can’t the chairperson of the party call a meeting? There is nothing unusual. This is pure propaganda by BJP."

Trinamool, I-PAC relation sour?

Reportedly, there was infighting in Trinamool over the candidates for the upcoming polls to 108 municipal bodies. The issue also brought to the fore rumours of strains in the relationship between TMCand the I-PAC.

The controversy erupted last week when the party's official list of candidates signed by TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee and party president Subrata Bakshi was released. However, a different unsigned list of candidates was shared on the party's official social media handle.

After both the lists were out, protests flared in several parts of the state, as TMC workers were seen taking to the streets to burn tires and raise slogans. Responding to the episode, Mamata Banerjee had said, "The candidate list released by Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi is final. One cannot please everybody. There is some confusion."

When asked about the relationship with I-PAC, the Trinamool supremo said she wouldn't comment on anything unrelated to the party. "Please don't ask questions which are not related to internal party matter. If there is anything related to internal party matters, you can ask. This is not related to party matter," she said.

Speaking to news PTI, a senior TMC leader, who did not wish to be anonymous, blamed Prashant Kishor's firm for the entire matter. "It is due to I-PAC that this entire goof-up took place. The unsigned list that was uploaded was the list that was not given the nod by the party leadership," a senior TMC leader said.